UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 SeaChange International Inc
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $24.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.13 to $0.18
* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.05 to $0.10
* SeaChange International reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.13
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue $20 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $22 million to $24 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $82 million to $84 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.