Dec 6 Zoetis Inc :

* Zoetis inc says board of directors also declared a q1 2017 dividend of $0.105 per share, an increase of 10.5%

* Company's previous $500 million share repurchase program, which was approved in november 2014, is expected to be completed at end of this year

* Zoetis announces authorization of $1.5 billion share repurchase program