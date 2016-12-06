UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Analogic Corp :
* Analogic announces results for the first quarter ended october 31, 2016 and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $121.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.