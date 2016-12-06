Dec 6 Powell Industries Inc :

* New orders placed during Q4 of fiscal 2016 totaled $111 million compared to $88 million in q3 of fiscal 2016

* Suspending issuance of annual financial guidance

* Ended year with a backlog of $291 million

* Backlog and current business conditions are not likely to improve over short-term

* Revenue for Q1 2017 is not likely to improve sequentially from q4, expect to report a net loss in fiscal 2017

* Powell industries announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 revenue $129.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $121.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S