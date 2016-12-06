UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Cortex Business Solutions Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly revenue $2.5 million versus $2.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01, revenue view C$2.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cortex Business Solutions reports Q1 F2017 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.