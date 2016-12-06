UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit :
* Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit - to use net proceeds of offering to repay about $70 million of brazilian term loans maturing in december 2016
* Northwest Healthcare Properties reit - public offering holds an interest rate of 5.25% per annum
* Northwest healthcare properties reit - intends to use proceeds of offering to fund acquisition of $19.1 million medical office building in hamburg, Germany
* Northwest healthcare properties reit - into an agreement to acquire a medical office building located in hamburg for about c$19.1 million
* Northwest healthcare properties reit - debentures will mature on December 31, 2021.
* Northwest Healthcare Properties real estate investment trust announces $70 million convertible debenture bought deal and continued international growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.