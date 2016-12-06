UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd
* Tsakos Energy Navigation-Average contract length of all four fixtures is 14 months which bring aggregate fleet gross revenues to a minimum of $1.4 billion
* Tsakos Energy Navigation announces four new time charter contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.