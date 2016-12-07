BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Staples Inc :
* Cerberus capital management to acquire Staples' European business
* Staples is retaining a 15 percent equity interest in business
* Staples - upon closing of transaction, Staples Europe business will be separated into a privately-held company controlled by an affiliate of Cerberus
* Company will operate under Staples banner name and other sub-brands in European markets
* Europe business will be separated into privately-held company controlled by affiliate of cerberus
* Says new company will enter into a licensing agreement with Staples for use of certain staples intellectual property
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.