BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Vf Corp
* Says Kevin Bailey will become president of VF's Asia-Pacific region
* Aidan o'meara will assume role of vice president & group president, vf international, effective april 1, 2017
* Karl Heinz Salzburger, vice president & group president, vf international, to retire at the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, May 18 Halliburton Co, the No. 2 oilfield service provider, expects to raise prices more than 10 percent this year, a higher increase than many customers expect but one executives said is crucial to fuel the oil industry's nascent growth.