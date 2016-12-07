BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 EMCORE Corp -
* Q1 revenue view $25.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* EMCORE Corporation announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended september 30, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 revenue $25.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $28 million to $30 million
HOUSTON, May 18 Halliburton Co, the No. 2 oilfield service provider, expects to raise prices more than 10 percent this year, a higher increase than many customers expect but one executives said is crucial to fuel the oil industry's nascent growth.