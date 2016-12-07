Dec 7 Rowan Companies Plc -

* Rowan Companies Plc- pricing of an underwritten public offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025

* To use net proceeds to fund recently announced tender offer to purchase for cash up to $750 million aggregate purchase price, among others

* Rowan prices upsized public offering of $500 million of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: