Dec 7 Secureworks Corp

* Sees fy 2017 revenue, on both a gaap and non-gaap basis, to be in range of $427 to $428 million

* Secureworks corp sees q4 revenue, on both a gaap and non-gaap basis, to be in range of $116 to $117 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $425.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees capital expenditures to be approximately $19 to $21 million for full year 2017

* Secureworks corp sees fy 2017 revenue, on both a gaap and non-gaap basis, to be in range of $427 to $428 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $116.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Secureworks reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results; raises full year revenue and eps guidance

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.05 to $0.07

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.24

* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $0.55 to $0.56

* Sees q4 loss per share $0.14 to $0.15

* Q3 revenue $107.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: