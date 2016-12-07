BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Secureworks Corp
* Sees fy 2017 revenue, on both a gaap and non-gaap basis, to be in range of $427 to $428 million
* Secureworks corp sees q4 revenue, on both a gaap and non-gaap basis, to be in range of $116 to $117 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $425.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees capital expenditures to be approximately $19 to $21 million for full year 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $116.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Secureworks reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results; raises full year revenue and eps guidance
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q3 loss per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.05 to $0.07
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.24
* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $0.55 to $0.56
* Sees q4 loss per share $0.14 to $0.15
* Q3 revenue $107.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
