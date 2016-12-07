Dec 7 Dollarama Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 gross margin 38.0% to 39.0% , fiscal 2018 gross margin 37.0% to 38.0%

* Dollarama Inc sees comparable store sales growth in range of 4.5% to 5.5% for fiscal 2017

* Q3 same store sales rose 5.1 percent

* Dollarama Inc - "looking at network growth, we are on track to open 60 to 70 net new stores, as planned, by fiscal year end"

* Dollarama Inc sees capital expenditures for 2018 $90.0 million to $100.0 million

* Dollarama Inc sees for fiscal 2018, EBITDA margin 21.5% to 23.0%

* Q3 sales C$738.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$738.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.92

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.92