BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Dec 7 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc -
* Company projects 2017 revenue of $2.26 to 2.30 billion
* Company expects fourth-quarter earnings per share to be near high end of its previous guidance
* Fy2017 revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 earnings per share are estimated to be $3.10 to $3.25
* For 2016, expects a return to local-currency revenue growth, with anticipated reported revenue of approximately $2.225 billion
* Expects fourth-quarter revenue near low end of guidance range due to strength of U.S. dollar since election
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $574.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.26 billion to $2.3 billion
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 4 to 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.