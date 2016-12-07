Dec 7 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc -

* Company projects 2017 revenue of $2.26 to 2.30 billion

* Company expects fourth-quarter earnings per share to be near high end of its previous guidance

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 earnings per share are estimated to be $3.10 to $3.25

* For 2016, expects a return to local-currency revenue growth, with anticipated reported revenue of approximately $2.225 billion

* Expects fourth-quarter revenue near low end of guidance range due to strength of U.S. dollar since election

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $574.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 4 to 6 percent