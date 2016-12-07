Dec 7 Brown-forman Corp
* Brown-Forman reports second quarter results; reaffirms
full year earnings per share outlook
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.71 to $1.81
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 sales $830 million versus I/B/E/S view $837.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
* Brown-Forman Corp - anticipate additional improvement in
underlying net sales growth in second half of fiscal 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters
* Brown-Forman Corp - company anticipates for fiscal year
2017 underlying net sales growth of 4 pct to 5 pct
