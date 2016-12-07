Dec 7 Curtiss-Wright Corp :
* Curtiss-Wright to acquire Teletronics Technology
Corporation
* Curtiss-Wright Corp - acquired business will operate
within curtiss-Wright's defense segment
* Curtiss-Wright Corp - deal is expected to be accretive to
2017 earnings per share excluding effects of purchase accounting
* Curtiss-Wright Corp - to acquire Teletronics technology
corporation (TTC) for $233 million in cash
* Deal expected to generate sales of approximately $65
million in 2016, principally to aerospace defense market
