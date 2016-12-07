Dec 7 SunPower Corp :
* SunPower Corp - to implement a global workforce reduction
of approximately 25 percent or 2,500 employees
* SunPower Corp - to substantially decrease 2016 inventory
to improve working capital and de-lever its balance sheet
* To reduce 2017 annual operating expenses to less than $350
million
* SunPower Corp - reduce annual 2017 capital expenditure by
more than 50 percent to approximately $100 million
* SunPower Corp - will record restructuring charges of at
least $150 million on a GAAP basis in Q4 of 2016
* Sees 2017 revenue of $1.8 billion to $2.3 billion on a
gaap basis and $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion on a non-gaap basis
* SunPower Corp - will record a Q4 GAAP and non-GAAP charge
in range of $50 million to $55 million as a result of
anticipated sale of above market Polysilicon
* Approximately 30 percent of restructuring charges will be
in cash
* SunPower Corp - expects to incur total restructuring
charges of $225 million to $275 million through end of 2017
* SunPower Corp - expects to generate positive cash flow
from operations through end of fiscal year 2017
* SunPower Corp - previously disclosed 2016 fiscal year
guidance did not reflect impact of the two Q4 charges
* SunPower Corp announces restructuring program
