Dec 7 Vera Bradley Inc :
* Vera Bradley - does not expect licensing partnerships to
have a material impact on financial performance for fiscal year
ending January 28, 2017
* Vera Bradley - entered into partnerships with Peking
Handicraft Inc, Renfro Corporation, Mainstream Swimsuits Inc
* Vera Bradley - does not expect licensing partnerships to
have a material impact on financial performance for fiscal year
ending February 3, 2018.
* Vera Bradley - products to be sold in appropriate
distribution channels including Vera Bradley stores,
verabradley.com, and specialty and chain stores
* Press release - Vera Bradley announces additional
licensing agreements in home, hosiery, and swim
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: