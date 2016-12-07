Dec 7 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
:
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - transaction
will include all Sungard public sector and education solutions
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - Sungard
public sector business will become a new independent company
under ownership of Vista
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - expects cash
proceeds, net of taxes and deal-related expenses, from
transaction of approximately $500 million
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - expected
public sector and education businesses to contribute $0.15 -
$0.16 to its full-year 2017 adjusted EPS
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - expects cash
proceeds, net of taxes and deal-related expenses, from
transaction of approximately $500 million.
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - deal for $850
million
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - sungard
education business will become part of Vista-owned Powerschool
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - net cash
proceeds from deal will be used to reduce outstanding debt.
* FIS to sell Sungard public sector and education businesses
to Vista Equity Partners
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: