Dec 7 Magnetation Llc :

* Magnetation LLC - filed a motion with U.S. Bankruptcy court seeking authority to enter into an asset purchase agreement

* Magnetation - motion to sell remaining assets follows magnetation's entry into agreement on Aug 26, 2016, which was approved by court on Oct 6, 2016

* Magnetation LLC announces the sale of its assets to erp iron ore, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: