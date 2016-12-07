BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
Dec 7 Magnetation Llc :
* Magnetation LLC - filed a motion with U.S. Bankruptcy court seeking authority to enter into an asset purchase agreement
* Magnetation - motion to sell remaining assets follows magnetation's entry into agreement on Aug 26, 2016, which was approved by court on Oct 6, 2016
* Magnetation LLC announces the sale of its assets to erp iron ore, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.