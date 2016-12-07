European shares off lows; Brazil-exposed stocks slump
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 7 Tessera Technologies Inc :
* David C. Habiger named to board of directors at Tessera Holding Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.