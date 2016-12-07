Dec 7 Lululemon Athletica Inc
* Sees 2016 total comparable sales in mid-single digits on a
constant dollar basis.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $786.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says comparable store sales increased by 4 pct.
* Says inventories at end of Q3 of fiscal 2016 increased by
2 pct to $364.5 million compared to $357.8 million at end of Q3
of fiscal 2015
* Qtrly direct to consumer net revenue increased by 16 pct
to $104.0 million
* Announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results; board of
directors authorizes $100 million stock repurchase program
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $765 million to $785 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion
* Q3 revenue $544.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $540 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.18 to $2.23
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.96 to $1.01
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
