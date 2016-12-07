UPDATE 2-Ralph Lauren's comparable sales fall for 9th straight quarter
* Shares down 3 pct in morning trade (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
Dec 7 Greif Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14 per diluted class a share
* See FY class a earnings per share before special items between $2.78 - $3.08
* Greif reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results, provides fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q4 sales $867.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $840.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 3 pct in morning trade (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about the number of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.