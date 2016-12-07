Dec 7 Comtech Telecommunications Corp
* Comtech telecommunications corp - confirmed its fiscal
2017 guidance
* Comtech telecommunications corp - bookings of
approximately $113.7 million during q1 of fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $597.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comtech telecommunications corp - backlog as of october
31, 2016 was $461.9 million
* Comtech telecommunications corp. Announces results for
first quarter of fiscal 2017 and confirms its fiscal 2017
guidance
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $135.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: