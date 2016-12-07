Dec 7 Comtech Telecommunications Corp

* Comtech telecommunications corp - confirmed its fiscal 2017 guidance

* Comtech telecommunications corp - bookings of approximately $113.7 million during q1 of fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $597.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comtech telecommunications corp - backlog as of october 31, 2016 was $461.9 million

* Comtech telecommunications corp. Announces results for first quarter of fiscal 2017 and confirms its fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $135.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.1 million

