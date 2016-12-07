Dec 7 Crescent Point Energy Corp
* Announces $1.45 billion capital expenditures budget for
2017.
* Budget is expected to generate a 2017 exit production rate
of approximately 183,000 boe/d
* Crescent Point Energy - As at Dec 5, 2016, co has 29
percent of its oil production, net of royalty interest, hedged
for 2017 at a weighted average market value price of about
CDN$72/bbl
* Crescent Point's active Q4 2016 capital program is
expected to result in Q1 2017 production of more than 170,000
boe/d.
* Crescent Point Energy announces 2017 guidance highlighted
by 10 percent exit production growth
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: