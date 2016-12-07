Dec 7 Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Announces $1.45 billion capital expenditures budget for 2017.

* Budget is expected to generate a 2017 exit production rate of approximately 183,000 boe/d

* Crescent Point Energy - As at Dec 5, 2016, co has 29 percent of its oil production, net of royalty interest, hedged for 2017 at a weighted average market value price of about CDN$72/bbl

* Crescent Point's active Q4 2016 capital program is expected to result in Q1 2017 production of more than 170,000 boe/d.

* Crescent Point Energy announces 2017 guidance highlighted by 10 percent exit production growth