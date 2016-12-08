Dec 8 Sears Holdings Corp
* Sears Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $5.0 billion versus $5.8 billion
* Q3 loss per share $6.99
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $3.11
* Q3 same store sales fell 7.4 percent
* Sears Holdings Corp says company's cash balances were $258
million at october 29, 2016 compared with $238 million at
January 30, 2016
* Sears Holdings Corp says continue to evaluate
opportunities for Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands and
Sears Home Services business
* Sears Holdings Corp says qtrly Kmart comparable store
sales decreased 4.4%
* Sears Holdings Corp says also intend to take actions on
our own that present opportunity to improve economics of these
brands and business
* Sears Holdings Corp says merchandise inventories were $5.0
billion at October 29, 2016, compared to $6.2 billion at October
31, 2015
* Sears Holdings Corp says taking actions such as reducing
unprofitable stores, reducing space in stores co continues to
operate
* Sears Holdings Corp says total long-term debt was $3.7
billion and $2.2 billion at October 29, 2016 and January 30,
2016, respectively
* Sears Holdings Corp says taking actions such as reducing
investments in underperforming categories and improving gross
margin performance
* Sears Holdings Corp says actions could include potential
externalization through non-Sears holdings channels
