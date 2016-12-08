Dec 8 CIT Group Inc

* CIT announces exchange offer for its 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2017

* CIT Group Inc - new notes will have same interest rate, ranking and covenants as old notes

* CIT Group Inc - new notes will mature on May 15, 2018, which is one year later than maturity of old notes

* CIT Group Inc - continue to expect sale of CIT Commercial Air to be completed by end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: