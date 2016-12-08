LPC-ECB publishes final lending guidelines
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
Dec 8 CIT Group Inc
* CIT announces exchange offer for its 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2017
* CIT Group Inc - new notes will have same interest rate, ranking and covenants as old notes
* CIT Group Inc - new notes will mature on May 15, 2018, which is one year later than maturity of old notes
* CIT Group Inc - continue to expect sale of CIT Commercial Air to be completed by end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT