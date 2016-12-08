Dec 8 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo Company Plc - signed a definitive agreement with
eurogenerics nv to terminate their existing distribution
agreement
* Perrigo Company Plc - allowed for natural expiration of a
distribution agreement with meda ab effective december 2016
* Perrigo Company Plc - initiated consultation process in
belgium to "better align organization to current business and
market dynamics"
* Perrigo - restructuring plan is only related to omega
pharma belgium , etixx nv, biover, only activities related to
omega pharma are involved in plan
* Signed a definitive agreement to sell etixx brand and its
business effective january 1, 2017
* "employees of omega pharma belgium nv, etixx nv and biover
nv have been informed in detail of business analysis"
* Perrigo announces portfolio review developments and
intention to restructure branded consumer healthcare's belgium
business
