Dec 8 Anavex Life Sciences Corp
* Anavex Life Sciences announces 12-month data of ANAVEX
2-73 in a phase 2a study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease
patients
* Phase 2a study for ANAVEX 2-73 met both primary and
secondary endpoints
* At 57 weeks, Alzheimer's patients taking a daily oral dose
between 10mg and 50mg, ANAVEX 2-73 was well tolerated
* In study, there were no clinically significant
treatment-related adverse events and no serious adverse events
