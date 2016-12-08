Dec 8 Anavex Life Sciences Corp

* Anavex Life Sciences announces 12-month data of ANAVEX 2-73 in a phase 2a study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease patients

* Phase 2a study for ANAVEX 2-73 met both primary and secondary endpoints

* At 57 weeks, Alzheimer's patients taking a daily oral dose between 10mg and 50mg, ANAVEX 2-73 was well tolerated

* In study, there were no clinically significant treatment-related adverse events and no serious adverse events