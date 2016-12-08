Dec 8 Bombardier Inc:
* Philippine airlines and bombardier finalize order for up
to 12 Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier commercial aircraft - purchase agreement
includes a firm order for five Q400 aircraft, purchase rights
for an additional seven Q400 aircraft.
* Bombardier commercial aircraft - firm order is valued at
approximately $165 million and could increase to $401 million
* Bombardier commercial aircraft - five firm-ordered Q400
aircraft are expected to be delivered throughout 2017
