* Philippine airlines and bombardier finalize order for up to 12 Q400 aircraft

* Bombardier commercial aircraft - purchase agreement includes a firm order for five Q400 aircraft, purchase rights for an additional seven Q400 aircraft.

* Bombardier commercial aircraft - firm order is valued at approximately $165 million and could increase to $401 million

* Bombardier commercial aircraft - five firm-ordered Q400 aircraft are expected to be delivered throughout 2017