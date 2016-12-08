Dec 8 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc -
* Expects Mysimba to be available in UK and Ireland in Q2 of
2017
* Consilient will be responsible for all commercialization
activity and expenses
* Will supply Mysimba tablets to consilient for a transfer
price and potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and
distributorship agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for
Mysimba (Naltrexone HCL / Bupropion HCL prolonged release) in
the uk and ireland
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: