Dec 8 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc -

* Expects Mysimba to be available in UK and Ireland in Q2 of 2017

* Consilient will be responsible for all commercialization activity and expenses

* Will supply Mysimba tablets to consilient for a transfer price and potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for Mysimba (Naltrexone HCL / Bupropion HCL prolonged release) in the uk and ireland