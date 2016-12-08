Dec 8 Vince Holding Corp -

* Sees 2016 gross margin to be between 45.9% and 46.6%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $301.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 earnings per share between $0.00 and a loss of $0.07

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures now expected to be approximately $16.5 million due to an increase in company's it migration investment

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $82.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 sales $76 million versus i/b/e/s view $82 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 11.7 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $280 million to $290 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: