BRIEF-Capelli issuance of 12.28 million euros of undated deeply subordinated notes (TSSDI), realized by private placement
Dec 8 TICC Capital Corp
* TICC announces appointment of Richard W. Neu and George "Chip" Stelljes III to board of directors
* Appointments expand number of directors on TICC capital board to seven, five of whom are independent
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy