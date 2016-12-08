BRIEF-Capelli issuance of 12.28 million euros of undated deeply subordinated notes (TSSDI), realized by private placement
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Dec 8 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc
* Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc declares special year-end distribution of $0.1562 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon: