Dec 8 Toro Co :
* Toro Co - qtrly net sales decrease of 2.6 percent to
$468.4 million
* Toro Co - board of directors has declared a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.175 per share, a 16.7 percent increase
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $477.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The Toro Company reports record fiscal 2016 results
* Sees Q1 earnings per share about $0.34 to $0.36
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.20 to $2.26
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 3 to 4 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
