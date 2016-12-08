Dec 8 Toro Co :

* Toro Co - qtrly net sales decrease of 2.6 percent to $468.4 million

* Toro Co - board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share, a 16.7 percent increase

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $477.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The Toro Company reports record fiscal 2016 results

* Sees Q1 earnings per share about $0.34 to $0.36

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.20 to $2.26

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 3 to 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S