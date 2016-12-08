Dec 8 Coca-cola Co

* The board of directors of The Coca-Cola Company elects four officers

* Coca-Cola Co - Robert Long, Bernard Mcguinness and Darlene Nicosia elected as vice presidents

* Coca-cola Co Says Simpson, Long, Mcguinness and Nicosia each are based in atlanta

* Coca-cola Co says Barry Simpson, who was recently named Chief Information Officer, was elected as a senior vice president

* Coca-Cola co- each of elections is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: