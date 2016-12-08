BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Coca-cola Co
* Howard G. Buffett has chosen to retire from board to focus more time on his work as chairman and CEO of Howard G. Buffett foundation
* Howard Buffett will not stand for re-election to board at company's annual meeting of shareowners in April 2017
* Howard G. Buffett to retire from the Coca-Cola Company board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazilian equity and currency markets plummeted on Thursday as fresh accusations against President Michel Temer dampened the outlook for his structural reform plans. Temer was caught on tape encouraging a prominent executive to pay a monthly fee to keep jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, sources said on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo. Temer denied reports th