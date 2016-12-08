BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Boralex Inc
* Increases FY dividend by 7.1 percent to C$0.60per share
* Transaction is expected to be double-digit accretive to 2017 discretionary cash flow per share
* Boralex revises upward its 2017 EBITDA target from $290 million to $375 million
* To acquire interest in 230 MW Niagara region wind farm for a total cash consideration of $238.5 million
* Niagara region wind farm is expected to generate approximately $84 million in annual run-rate EBITDA
* Announces an increase in its 2020 contracted capacity target from 1,650 MW to 2,000 MW
* Boralex announces the acquisition of Enercon's interest in the 230 MW Niagara Region wind farm, a $150 million public equity offering and a 7.1% increase in its annual dividend per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazilian equity and currency markets plummeted on Thursday as fresh accusations against President Michel Temer dampened the outlook for his structural reform plans. Temer was caught on tape encouraging a prominent executive to pay a monthly fee to keep jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, sources said on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo. Temer denied reports th