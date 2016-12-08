BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Finisar Corp
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $376.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 37% to 38%, sees Q3 non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 18.5% to 19.5%
* Finisar announces record second fiscal quarter revenues and profits
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 revenue $369.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $362 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.58 to $0.64
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $378 million to $398 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazilian equity and currency markets plummeted on Thursday as fresh accusations against President Michel Temer dampened the outlook for his structural reform plans. Temer was caught on tape encouraging a prominent executive to pay a monthly fee to keep jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, sources said on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo. Temer denied reports th