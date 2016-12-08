BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Davidstea Inc
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.62, revenue view c$89.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share c$0.20
* Q3 sales c$44.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$43.4 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.8 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share c$0.35 to c$0.40
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share c$0.47 to c$0.52
* Sees Q4 2016 sales c$84 million to c$88 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales c$214 million to c$218 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 18.4 to 20.6 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 sales up 10.8 to 16.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
