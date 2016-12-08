BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Destination Maternity Corp
* Updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2016
* Sees 2016 gross margin to increase approximately 280 to 320 basis points year-over-year
* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 5.2 pct
* Sees comparable retail sales to be down in mid-single digit range for full year
* Destination maternity corp says company plans to open 10 new stores and close 32 stores during fiscal year
* Destination maternity reports third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.09
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q3 sales $102.6 million versus $119.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazilian equity and currency markets plummeted on Thursday as fresh accusations against President Michel Temer dampened the outlook for his structural reform plans. Temer was caught on tape encouraging a prominent executive to pay a monthly fee to keep jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, sources said on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo. Temer denied reports th