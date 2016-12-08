BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Xactly Corp :
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $25.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.43, revenue view $96.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xactly reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 revenue $23.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.8 million
* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 to $0.13
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.33 to $0.36
* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.60 to $0.63
* Sees Q4 2017 gaap loss per share $0.18 to $0.21
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $23.6 million to $24.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $94.8 million to $95.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
