BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Fred's Inc :
* Net sales for Q3 were $516.6 million, down 4.5 pct
* Recorded charges totaling $38.0 million, or $0.78 per share after tax during quarter, primarily related to inventory write-downs
* Comparable store sales for november declined 2.9 pct versus an increase of 1.7 pct in year-earlier month
* Decline in november 2016 comparable store sales reflected continued challenges in both front store and pharmacy sales
* Fred's announces third quarter 2016 results, november sales
* Q3 sales $516.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $514.3 million
* November same store sales fell 2.9 percent
* Q3 loss per share $1.05
* November sales fell 3.6 percent to $159.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
