BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc :
* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted EPS in range of $1.19 to $1.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 net revenues in range of $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion
* Says co's stock ticker symbol "RH" will remain same
* Says lowering Q4 2016 outlook due to slower quarter-to-date holiday sales
* Sees Q4 net revenues in range of $562 million to $592 million
* Says effective Jan 1, 2017, co will change its corporate name to "RH"
* RH reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $549.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $527.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazilian equity and currency markets plummeted on Thursday as fresh accusations against President Michel Temer dampened the outlook for his structural reform plans. Temer was caught on tape encouraging a prominent executive to pay a monthly fee to keep jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, sources said on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo. Temer denied reports th