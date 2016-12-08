BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Duluth Holdings Inc :
* Duluth Holdings Inc - reaffirmed long-term financial targets of about 20 pct net sales growth, 25 pct net income growth and 25 pct adjusted EBITDA growth
* Duluth Holdings Inc - capital expenditures of $25.0 to $26.0 million for FY 2016
* Duluth Holdings Inc announces third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 sales $67 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.60
* Sees FY 2016 sales $360 million to $370 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
