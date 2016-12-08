Fitch Affirms Telereal Transactions
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telereal Secured Finance Plc's and Telereal Securitisation plc's (together, Telereal) fixed-rate notes due December 2033 as follows: Telereal Secured Finance Plc: GBP418.4m secured bond (XS0987936076) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable Telereal Securitisation plc: GBP203.6m class A-3 notes (XS0139445471) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP347.8m class A-4 notes (XS0139446362) affirm