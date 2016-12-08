BRIEF-Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
* Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
Dec 8 Polymet Mining Corp
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Polymet reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock