BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Dec 8 3M Co :
* 3M to sell identity management business
* Deal for $850 million, subject to closing and other adjustments.
* Upon completion of sale, 3M will record a gain related to transaction
* Says has entered into agreements to sell identity management business within its traffic safety and security division, to Gemalto
* In addition, co will incur various charges as it continues to make investments to drive growth and improve productivity
* Approximately 450 3M employees are expected to transfer to Gemalto with acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.