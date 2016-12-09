Dec 9 Vail Resorts Inc :
* Updated fiscal 2017 guidance
* Vail Resorts Inc - are reiterating guidance for fiscal
2017, excluding results and impact of Whistler Blackcomb
* Vail Resorts Inc - expect calendar year 2017 capital plan
will total approximately $103 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.25, revenue view $1.81
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vail Resorts Inc - estimate resort reported EBITDA for
fiscal 2017 will be between $567 million and $597 million
* Sees 2017 net income attributable to Vail Resorts Inc $187
million to $220 million
* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results,
early ski season indicators and provides updated fiscal 2017
outlook including Whistler Blackcomb
* Q1 loss per share $1.70
* Q1 revenue $178.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.7
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
