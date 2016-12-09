Dec 9 Vail Resorts Inc :

* Updated fiscal 2017 guidance

* Vail Resorts Inc - are reiterating guidance for fiscal 2017, excluding results and impact of Whistler Blackcomb

* Vail Resorts Inc - expect calendar year 2017 capital plan will total approximately $103 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.25, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vail Resorts Inc - estimate resort reported EBITDA for fiscal 2017 will be between $567 million and $597 million

* Sees 2017 net income attributable to Vail Resorts Inc $187 million to $220 million

* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results, early ski season indicators and provides updated fiscal 2017 outlook including Whistler Blackcomb

* Q1 loss per share $1.70

* Q1 revenue $178.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: