Dec 9 PPG Industries Inc
* PPG Industries Inc - will take pretax charge of $190
million to $200 million in Q4 2016 due to restructuring
* PPG Industries Inc - of approximately $140 million total
cash outlay, about $110 million is expected in 2017, with
balance to occur in 2018
* PPG Industries Inc - "because of continued slow overall
growth in global demand, we are taking decisive action to adjust
our cost structure"
* PPG initiates global restructuring, targeting $125 million
in annual savings
* When completed, company expects restructuring actions to
generate $120 million to $130 million in annual savings
* PPG Industries - of charges, about $140 million represents
cash costs and $50 million to $60 million related to write-down
of certain assets and non-cash costs
* PPG Industries - also, approximately $15 million of
incremental restructuring-related cash costs are expected during
2017
* PPG Industries - $40 million to $50 million of savings
projected to be realized in 2017, remainder of expected savings
substantially realized by year-end 2018
